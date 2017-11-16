on 11/16/2017 |

Courtney James Austin, age 30 of Fountain Run, KY passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Allen County, KY. Courtney was born February 9, 1987 in Barren County, KY, son of the late Don Jordan and Mary Denise Austin. He married Brittney Lynn Shaw on June 20, 2010. He was a member of Combs Lane Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Brittany Shaw Austin, children, Natalie and Hadley Austin, all of Fountain Run, KY, mother and step-father, Mary Denise and Wayne Todd, of Fountain Run, KY, brother, Chad Lemons of LaGrange, KY, and grandmother, Margaret Jordan of Glasgow.

Funeral services for Courtney Austin will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Fountain Run Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Fountain Run Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Jordan, grandparents, June and Sandra June Lemons, Donald Jordan, great grandparents, Cleve and Jewell Austin.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 17, from 4-8 P.M., and after 8:00 A.M. Saturday until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Fountain Fun Funeral Home.

Memorial donations requested to help with funeral expenses.