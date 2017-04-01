CREWS NAMED ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT

Veteran educator and administrator, Cortni Crews has been named Assistant Superintendent for Barren County Schools. Crews is a native of Scottsville. She graduated in 1991 from Campbellsville University with a bachelor’s degree in social science. She received her Rank II in Exceptional Education, her Master’s Degree in Administrative Education, and her Rank I in Superintendent and DPP certification, all from Western Kentucky University.

She began her teaching and coaching career in the Allen County-Scottsville School District. She also taught for a short time in Jefferson County Schools. Returning to her home area, Crews began teaching Exceptional Education at Barren County Middle School and coaching middle school basketball in the fall of 1997. In 2003, Crews was selected as Assistant Principal at Barren County Middle School and shortly thereafter became the Principal of BCMS. In 2011, Crews was named Director of Pupil Personnel for Barren County Schools, replacing Bo Matthews who was named Superintendent.

Superintendent Bo Matthews stated, “I received inquiries about the position from several districts. Among the applicants, four were chosen for the interview process. Each candidate could have fulfilled the role as Assistant Superintendent. However, only one was to be chosen. After careful consideration, I chose the candidate that I felt was the most connected to our community, our staff, our students, and their families. That individual is Ms. Cortni Crews. She’s had a dynamic career in education spanning 25 years. Twenty of those years have been right here in Barren County. Her experiences during this time, along with the connections she has made throughout our schools and community make her uniquely qualified for this new role. These things along with her passion to see every student in the Barren County School District find success led me to this decision.”

Mark Wallace, Associate Superintendent stated, “I’ve had the good fortune of working with Cortni Crews for many years. She is very passionate about helping students succeed and building positive relationships with those she meets. Cortni has been a strong administrator over the years, very dedicated to the goals of the district, and I believe she will do an outstanding job in this role.”

Crews replaces Mark Wallace, Associate Superintendent who retires July 1st.