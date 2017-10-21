Logo


CU IS HOSTING A JOB/CAREER FAIR NOV. 2 FROM 2-4:30

Campbellsville University is hosting a Job/Career Fair Thursday, Nov. 2 from 2 until 4:30 p.m. in the Student Activity Center at 106 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

Teresa Elmore, director of career services at Campbellsville University, said everyone will have an opportunity to network with potential employers and explore job and internship opportunities.

She advised job seekers to bring their resume and dress appropriately for the best impression.

Elmore said over 50 companies have confirmed to attend the event that is sponsored by Learning House and Walgreens.

Confirmed at press time were the following: AFLAC, Becker Professional Education, Big Cat/WAKY Radio, Bluegrass Cellular, Cabinet for Health & Family Services,

Centerstone (formerly Seven Counties), Communicate Inc., Creative Lodging Solutions LLC, Department of Justice,

DXC Technology, Elizabethtown Police Department, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Ephraim McDowell Health/Danville, Five Star/Newcomb Oil, Forcht Broadcasting (Q-104, KCountry), Gaddco Group/J3 Solutions, Hardin Memorial Health,

Integrity Staffing Solutions, Kentucky Career Center/Lebanon, Kentucky Cooperage, Kentucky State Police, Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency, Learning House, LifeSkills Inc., Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary,

Lowe’s Home Improvement, MaryHurst, Maurices Retail, McDonald’s, Modern Woodmen of America, Murakami Manufacturing USA, Northwestern Mutual, Pioneer College Caterers Inc.,

Quality Personnel, The Rawlings Group, Saver Group, Inc., Social Security Administration, Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment, Taylor County Commonwealth Attorney, Taylor County Victim’s Advocate Office, Taylor Regional Hospital,

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Tri-Generations LLC, United States Penitentiary McCreary, U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, ATF,

The Village of Lebanon, Office for the Blind, Walgreens – Louisville, Woodmen Life, U.S. Army Cadet Command, U.S. Air Force, Global Connections to Employment and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

Campbellsville University’s Graduate Schools, MBA, School of Cosmetology, CU Allied Health and additional external professions schools will also have representatives present to answer questions.

For questions about the Job/Career Fair, contact Elmore at tmelmore@campbellsville.edu or (270) 789-5192.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 7,000 students offering over 80 programs of study including 19 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

 

 

