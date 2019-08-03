Logo


CYNTHIA ANN DAY

on 03/08/2019 |

Cynthia Ann Day, 61 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday night at Tri-Star Centennial Hospital in Nashville.

Cindy graduated from P.J.’s School of Cosmetology and retired from P.J.’s as an instructor.  Cindy also traveled to other states with the accreditation team of cosmetologist.  She was a member of the Dorsey Chapel Methodist Church.  Cindy was preceded in death by her mother Lettie Day and a sister Anita Glass.

She is survived by her father-Laymon Day of Munfordville

One brother-Eddie Day of Munfordville

One nephew-Daniel Day and three nieces-Traci wright, Gayle Willis & Wendy Day

Also surviving are aunts, uncles and a host of friends

Funeral services for Cynthia Ann Day will be 1pm Sunday, March 10 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hawkins officiating.  Burial will be in the Jaggers Cemetery at Cub Run.  Visitation will be Saturday from 12noon-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Jaggers Cemetery or to the Gideons, either of these may be left at the funeral home.

