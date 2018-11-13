CYNTHIA “CINDY’ BAXTER JOHNSON

on 11/13/2018 |

Cynthia Baxter Johnson (Cindy), age 61, quietly passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at her home in Big Clifty, Kentucky surrounded by friends, family, and a lot of love.

Cindy was born to Billy Hall and Sandy Baxter of Glasgow, Kentucky and was the older of two children. Cindy was active in the Glasgow Scottie Marching Band and carried a love for music throughout her life.

After college, Cindy enjoyed a lengthy career as a Medical Technologist working in several locations in Kentucky before moving to Colorado. She spent ten years in Aspen, Colorado, working and helping to raise her beloved niece, Taysen. Anyone who knew Cindy most likely heard of the escapades as Cindy and Taysen explored the world together. She reconnected with her high school classmate, Leslie Johnson, and they were married in December of 2007. She retired to their home in Big Clifty in 2014. Cindy lost a 19 year battle with cancer and chose to be cremated.

She is survived by her husband, Les Johnson; her parents, Billy Hall and Sandy Baxter; her sister, Karen Baxter; and her niece, Taysen Wilkins. Her quick wit and giant heart, with a penchant for any and all dogs, will be missed by many.

A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at George J’s on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Family and friends are invited to stop by this casual gathering between 5pm and 8pm to share stories and our love of Cindy.

Please consider making a donation in remembrance of Cindy to BRAWA-the Barren River Animal Welfare Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.