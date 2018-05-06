Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DAISY PEARL TAYLOR

on 06/05/2018 |

Daisy Pearl Taylor age 69 of Upton passed away Monday night at the Hardin Memorial Hospital emergency room.  She was born in Louisville on April 4, 1949 to the late James & Lois Marie Horn Taylor.

She was preceded in death by three brothers Billy, Paul & Fred Wallace

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband Floyd Taylor

One son-Timothy Taylor of Calhoun, KY

One daughter-Angela Taylor of Elizabethtown

Three grandchildren-Whitney Beard & Serenity Taylor of Elizabethtown and Ashley Punphrey of Vine Grove

One great-grandchild-Weston Michael Fox of Vine Grove

Two brothers-John Wallace of Bonnieville

James Alex Wallace of Munfordville

Five sisters-Mary Ross of Bonnieville

Judy Sallee of Magnolia

Dorothy Sallee of Munfordville

Janet Wallace of Bonnieville

Lottie Wallace of Bonnieville

Funeral services for Daisy Pearl Taylor will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Floyd Taylor officiating.  Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DAISY PEARL TAYLOR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CLARA STOUT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 06/05 0%
High 84° / Low 57°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 06/06 20%
High 86° / Low 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 06/07 10%
High 91° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 06

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM
Wed 06

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.