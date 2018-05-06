on 06/05/2018 |

Daisy Pearl Taylor age 69 of Upton passed away Monday night at the Hardin Memorial Hospital emergency room. She was born in Louisville on April 4, 1949 to the late James & Lois Marie Horn Taylor.

She was preceded in death by three brothers Billy, Paul & Fred Wallace

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband Floyd Taylor

One son-Timothy Taylor of Calhoun, KY

One daughter-Angela Taylor of Elizabethtown

Three grandchildren-Whitney Beard & Serenity Taylor of Elizabethtown and Ashley Punphrey of Vine Grove

One great-grandchild-Weston Michael Fox of Vine Grove

Two brothers-John Wallace of Bonnieville

James Alex Wallace of Munfordville

Five sisters-Mary Ross of Bonnieville

Judy Sallee of Magnolia

Dorothy Sallee of Munfordville

Janet Wallace of Bonnieville

Lottie Wallace of Bonnieville

Funeral services for Daisy Pearl Taylor will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Floyd Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.