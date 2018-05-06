Daisy Pearl Taylor age 69 of Upton passed away Monday night at the Hardin Memorial Hospital emergency room. She was born in Louisville on April 4, 1949 to the late James & Lois Marie Horn Taylor.
She was preceded in death by three brothers Billy, Paul & Fred Wallace
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband Floyd Taylor
One son-Timothy Taylor of Calhoun, KY
One daughter-Angela Taylor of Elizabethtown
Three grandchildren-Whitney Beard & Serenity Taylor of Elizabethtown and Ashley Punphrey of Vine Grove
One great-grandchild-Weston Michael Fox of Vine Grove
Two brothers-John Wallace of Bonnieville
James Alex Wallace of Munfordville
Five sisters-Mary Ross of Bonnieville
Judy Sallee of Magnolia
Dorothy Sallee of Munfordville
Janet Wallace of Bonnieville
Lottie Wallace of Bonnieville
Funeral services for Daisy Pearl Taylor will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Floyd Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.
No Responses to “DAISY PEARL TAYLOR”