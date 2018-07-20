Logo


DAKOTA JACKSON VINCENT

on 07/20/2018 |

Dakota Jackson Vincent, age 9 of Clarkson, KY departed this life on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on June 5, 2009 to Rob and Keishia Vincent.

Dakota enjoyed playing outside, riding his four-wheeler, swimming and getting dirty.

Besides his parents, he leaves to honor his memory– an infant sister, Emma Grace Vincent; maternal grandparents, Keith & Robin Logsdon of Clarkson; paternal grandparents, Billy Vincent of Brownsville and Margaret Helm (Bruce) of Louisville; maternal great grandparents, LaVane & Joyce Stanton of Clarkson; maternal great-great grandfather, Eddie Elliott of Clarkson and his cherished friends, Jared & Brandy Saltsman, Brody & Jacy Saltsman, all of Leitchfield.

Interment will be in Vincent Cemetery, Mammoth Cave, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky, 982 Eastern Pkwy # 18, Louisville, KY 40217.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Saturday, July 21, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Sunday, July 22, 2018

Ollie United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, July 22, 2018

Ollie United Baptist Church

