Dale Conrad Hurley, age 72 of Park City departed this life on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at his residence. The Crumpler, NC native was born on September 16, 1945 to the late Avery Hurley and the late Clemmie Bare Hurley. He was married to Doris Brown Hurley, who survives.

Dale retired after thirty years at Southern States. He was a member, deacon and clerk of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. Dale was also a former member of Park City Sportsman Club, Barren Bass Masters, Kentucky Colonel and former assistant fire chief for Park City Fire Department.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Shannon Hurley (Janie) of Park City; one daughter, Bethann Payne (Dale) of Park City; nine grandchildren, Clifton Hurley, Rebecca Hurley, Steven Birge, Scarlett Birge, Elisabeth Payne, Shephard Payne, Mavric Payne, Annalise Payne, Trison Payne and three nephews, Michael Jones (Jennifer), Rocky Jones (Cynthia) and Chris Jones (Jill).

Interment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church, 1687 J. Brown Road, Park City, KY, 42160

VISITATION

9 am – 3 pm, Sunday, March 4, 2018

Walnut Hill Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

3 pm, Sunday, March 4, 2018

Walnut Hill Baptist Church