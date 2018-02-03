Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DALE CONRAD HURLEY

on 03/02/2018 |

Dale Conrad Hurley, age 72 of Park City departed this life on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at his residence.  The Crumpler, NC native was born on September 16, 1945 to the late Avery Hurley and the late Clemmie Bare Hurley.  He was married to Doris Brown Hurley, who survives. 

Dale retired after thirty years at Southern States. He was a member, deacon and clerk of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. Dale was also a former member of Park City Sportsman Club, Barren Bass Masters, Kentucky Colonel and former assistant fire chief for Park City Fire Department.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Shannon Hurley (Janie) of Park City; one daughter, Bethann Payne (Dale) of Park City; nine grandchildren, Clifton Hurley, Rebecca Hurley, Steven Birge, Scarlett Birge, Elisabeth Payne, Shephard Payne, Mavric Payne, Annalise Payne, Trison Payne and three nephews, Michael Jones (Jennifer), Rocky Jones (Cynthia) and Chris Jones (Jill). 

Interment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church, 1687 J. Brown Road, Park City, KY, 42160  

VISITATION

9 am – 3 pm,  Sunday, March 4, 2018

Walnut Hill Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

3 pm, Sunday, March 4, 2018

Walnut Hill Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DALE CONRAD HURLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today we are patting on the back- Shelby Love

Shelby Love

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
52°
Clear
Clear
Friday 03/02 0%
High 53° / Low 30°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/03 0%
High 54° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 03/04 0%
High 58° / Low 35°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 02

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.