Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DALE WILKERSON

on 11/29/2018 |

Dale Wilkerson age 54, of Cedar Springs, departed this life on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on May 8, 1964 to Arthur “Tom” Thomas and Ruby Wells Wilkerson. He was married to Leta Lindsey Wilkerson, who survives.

Dale was saved at the age of ten at Fairview United Baptist Church. He later joined Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church with his loving wife, Leta. He had a special love for his church family and friends. He was also a member of the Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

To say that Dale was a hard worker would not put into perspective the work ethic he possessed and handed down to his sons. Beginning at age twelve, his life was dedicated to the family farm until just a few years ago. He then worked in road construction until his passing. Hard work was all he knew. When Dale wasn’t working, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and digging for ginseng. He also had a special bond with his three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Marshall and Whitleigh.

Besides his wife and parents he leaves to cherish his memory– two sons, Clayton Wilkerson (Ashley) of Brownsville and William Wilkerson (Gabrielle) of Louisville; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Marshall Wilkerson; two sisters, Donna Brooks and Doris Lindsey (Freddie); one step son, Joseph Harper and one step granddaughter, Whitleigh Harper. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Willie Brooks.

Interment will be in Liberty Hill Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Friday, November 30, 2018

10 am – 8 pm, Saturday, December 1, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Sunday, December 2, 2018

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, December 2, 2018

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DALE WILKERSON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JEFF SHARP

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 11/29 60%
High 47° / Low 45°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Friday 11/30 80%
High 60° / Low 53°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 12/01 100%
High 63° / Low 48°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.