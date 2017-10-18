Logo


DALLIS CAMPBELL

on 10/18/2017 |

Dallis Campbell, age 69 of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.  The Edmonson County native was born on August 26, 1948 to the late Owen Campbell and Mae Johnson Campbell.  He was married to Kathy Ann Denham Campbell, who preceded him in death. 

Dallas served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was a farmer, and also retired from DESA International.  He was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church. 

He leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Mechelle Rose (Jason) of Chalybeate and Angela Campbell of Morganfield; two grandchildren, Macy Carrigan and Gavin Rose; two brothers, Wayne Campbell (Janie) and Danny Campbell (Margie) both of Brownsville and three sisters, Edna Denham of Brownsville, Evelyn “Ethel” Campbell of Louisville and Jeanetta Cowles (Bobby) of Louisville. 

Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Oak Grove Church Cemetery, c/o Harry Girard, 1168 Mohawk Road, Brownsville, KY  42210.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm,  Friday, October 20, 2017

9 – 10:30 am, Saturday, October 21, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, October 21, 2017

Oak Grove United Baptist Church

