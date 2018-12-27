Logo


DANA LEE TAYLOR

on 12/27/2018 |

Dana Lee Taylor, 58, of Glasgow, died Wednesday December 26, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late Thomas Eldon Taylor and Marie Mathews Taylor who survives. Dana graduated and played Basketball at Barren County High School in the late 70’s and went on to play at Eastern Kentucky University. She loved her pet cats, and loved to show them in Cat Shows. She was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Ralph and Danny Taylor of Glasgow; a special friend, Debra Woolums; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Taylor and a sister Rita Taylor Spillman.

A graveside service will be held 1:00pm Friday, December 28th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

