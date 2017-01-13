Logo


Dana “Petett” Gillenwater, age 53, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 12th, 2017 at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY. Dana was born in Bowling Green, KY, February 22, 1963, daughter of Martha (Cassady) and J.E. Petett who survive of Tompkinsville.

Other than her parents, Dana is survived by, husband, Timmy Gillenwater of Tompkinsville, KY daughter, Hillary, wife of Randy Lee, of Knob Lick, KY; son, Houston Gillenwater, of Bowling Green, KY;two sisters, Sandy, wife of Jake England, of Tompkinsville, KY; Debbie, wife of John Wilson, of Tompkinsville, KY; three brothers, Joe, husband of Anita Petett, of Tompkinsville, KY; John, husband of Angie Petett, of Tompkinsville, KY; David, husband of Ashley Petett, of Campbellsville, KY; 1 grandchild, Joseph Lee & one on the way & host of Nieces, Nephews & extended family & friends.

Funeral service 2 PM Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Tompkinsville Elementary School, John Osgatharp will officate, Eulogy by her brothers, John & David Petett. Interment, Monroe County Memorial Lawn, Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation, Friday after 5 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home & Saturday after 7 AM at TES.

Family suggest memorial contributions to, Imagination Library, Backpack Program or Breast Cancer.

