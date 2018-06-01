on 01/06/2018 |

Daniel Auyer, 49, of Glasgow, died Friday, January 5, 2018 at his home. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of the Lighthouse Church in Horse Cave.

Survivors include his father, Paul Auyer of Missouri; his mother and step father Wanda Eatmon Babbitt and George Babbitt of Glasgow; 1 brother Timmy Auyer of Glasgow; 6 sisters Martha Holly, Becky Slater and Jeanie Blythe all of Glasgow, Betty Turner of Tompkinsville and Birdy Sheppard and Paula Witten of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, January 8th at the Lighthouse Church in Horse Cave with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church Monday from 10:30 am until time for the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.