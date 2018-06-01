Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Daniel Auyer

on 01/06/2018 |

Daniel Auyer, 49, of Glasgow, died Friday, January 5, 2018 at his home.  He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of the Lighthouse Church in Horse Cave.

Survivors include his father, Paul Auyer of Missouri; his mother and step father Wanda Eatmon Babbitt and George Babbitt of Glasgow; 1 brother Timmy Auyer of Glasgow; 6 sisters Martha Holly, Becky Slater and Jeanie Blythe all of Glasgow, Betty Turner of Tompkinsville and Birdy Sheppard and Paula Witten of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, January 8th at the Lighthouse Church in Horse Cave with burial in the church cemetery.  Visitation will be at the church Monday from 10:30 am until time for the service.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Daniel Auyer”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TINA SHIRLEY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:52 AM CST on January 07, 2018
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018

Special Statement

Issued:
2:26 PM CST on January 06, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on January 07, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
14°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Sunday 01/07 0%
High 42° / Low 33°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 01/08 100%
High 37° / Low 32°
Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 45° / Low 39°
Fog
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.