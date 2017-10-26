on 10/26/2017 |

Daniel Brown Tracy, 87, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his residence. He was a son of the late Eli Evans Tracy and Oma Ethel Borders Tracy. He was a farmer and a deacon of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

He is survived by two sons: Danny Brown (Kaye) Tracy and James Wayne (Becky) Tracy; one daughter: Peggy Joan Lawson; seven grandchildren: Robert Shawn Tracy, James Curtis (Chrissy) Tracy, Betsy Ann Tracy (Michael Wright), Jared Daniel Lawson, Amelia Ann Lawson (Roy) Gentry, Chris Underwood and Cory Underwood; eight great grandchildren: Breanna Nicole Tracy, William Parker Carter Tracy, Lillian Gail Tracy, Daisy Bell Tracy, James Ray Tracy, Roy Dale Gentry, Tracy Ann Gentry and Askani Lawson .

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Ann Jackson Tracy; one son: Robert Evans Tracy and one brother: Barney Borders Tracy.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:30 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.