Daniel Kaye Wyatt, 67 of Glasgow died Monday, September 18, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late James Radford and Velma Irene Steenbergen Wyatt. Mr. Wyatt was a cook for Colonial House, Granny’s BBQ and was an avid fisherman. He was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church,

Survivors include his wife Brenda Sue Mayes Wyatt; 1 son Toby Wyatt (Chasity) of Glasgow; 2 daughters Cynthia Cutliff of Bowling Green and Amy Medina (Mario) of Bowling Green; 7 grandchildren Chris Cutliff, Zoey Lowe, Haleigh Wyatt, Kylie Schramlin, Hannah Wyatt, Brianna Wyatt and Alissia Medina: 3 sisters Jean Wade of Hiseville, Ann Myers and Carol Thomas both of Glasgow; 1 brother James R. Wyatt, Jr of Lucas. Several nieces, nephews and special friends also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Ray Wyatt.

Memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held after 11:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow visitation.