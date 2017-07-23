Logo


Daniel Lee Cogar

on 07/23/2017

Daniel Lee Cogar, age 45, died Thursday July 20, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Born in Wadsworth, OH to Velmar Lee Cogar and the late Sherry Lynn Rice Cogar and preceded in death by his brother Jason Cogar.

He is survived by his wife Carrie Huffine Cogar of Scottsville, his son Elijah Cogar and wife Brittany of Glasgow, KY, three daughters, Katelyn Huntsman, Rayleigh Huntsman and Gracie Hayes all of Scottsville, two grandchildren, Aspen and Creed Cogar, his father Velmar Cogar of Summer Shade,Ky, his brother Jessie Cogar and wife Karina of Salt Lake City, UT, his sister Donna Cogar Mosby, of Nashville, TN, a nephew Jason, a niece Anika, a mother in law Vicki Smith and husband Doug of Scottsville, his sister in law Dana Thomason and husband William of Scottsville, and a brother in law Brian Huffine and wife Crystal of Scottsville.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Sunday July 23, 2017 at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Monday July 24, 2017 at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial at 4:30 PM in the Union #2 Cemetery in Summer Shade, Ky.

