10/03/2018

Daniel Shane Halsell age 38 of Mammoth Cave, died Monday in Bowling Green. He was born in Bowling Green. A Sub Contractor in Construction. He loved his family, had a heart of gold and loved his nieces.

He is survived by his wife Robby Halsell, parents, Tina Jenkins of B.G. and Danny Halsell (and step mother Sharon of Mammoth Cave. Step children, Destin, Devin and Dawson Long. brothers and sisters, Troy Halsell (Katelyn) and Colton Halsell (Holly) , Amanda Cooper and Toni Brown. Nieces, Sabbie, Victoria, Gracie, Addison, Sara, Alexis and Thea and nephew, Carter Wayne. and a great niece Briella Shane due in January. Grandmother, Irene Jaggers and grandfather, Benjamin Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Cove Hollow United Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel,12 to 8 Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home and 10 am to service time on Friday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association.