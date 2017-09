on 09/16/2017 |

Danny Charles Taylor 65 Of Pratville Al Died Saturday Morning At Montgomery Hospital After A Short Illness

Graduated 1970 At Glasgow High School. Owned Jebb Trucking And Feed For 20 Years.

He Is Survived By:

His Wife Kathy Lynn Taylor

Three Sons…Jason Taylor, Eric Taylor, And Brandon Taylor All Of Pratville

8 Grandchildren

Several Nephews

One Brother James Gary Taylor Of Glasgow

He Chose Cremation.

Other Information Available At A Later Time