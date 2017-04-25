Danny Dale Poynter, 64, of Tompkinsville, formerly of Barren County passed away Monday, April 24 at his home.

He was born April 2, 1953 in Barren County, KY to the late Talbert Poynter and Maxine (Poynter) Poynter. He was a retired machine operator for R. R. Donnelly Co., a farmer and a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church. He was united in marriage on October 28, 2003 to the former Sherry Cloyd.

He is survived by his wife: Sherry Cloyd Poynter of Tompkinsville, one son: Dewayne Poynter and wife Brandy of Glasgow, two brothers: Ernie Poynter and wife Becky, Gil Poynter and wife Brenda all of Glasgow, three sisters: Linda Ridgon of Scottsville, Sheena Poynter of Glasgow, Teresa Chism and husband W.T. of Smiths Grove, two grandchildren: Olivia Jade and Raylee Gail Poynter and extended family members: Tommy, Lori and Matt Mitchell.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 27 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be after 2:00 PM on Wednesday and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Hosparus of Barren County.