on 02/18/2019 |

Danny Dale White, age 70, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Danny was a retired farmer and truck driver. He was a former race car driver and also loved restoring and showing antique tractors.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marsha Noe White.

He is survived by three daughters, Kristy Mathis (Roy) of Hardyville, KY, Emily White of Horse Cave, KY, and Amy Kirk (Marcus) of Hardyville, KY; two sisters, Judy Blakeman of Greensburg, KY, and Marilyn Morgan of Glasgow, KY; and two brothers, Clarence “Nub” White (Chris) of Illinois and Porter White (Wilma Joan) of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Dale, Adam, Kaitlyn, Chloe, Serenity, and Vera; six great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jacob, Madison, Faith, Noah, and Lyla; and sisters-in-law Patty Nunn (Mike) and Lorie Hawkins (Troy) both of Greensburg, KY. A host of other in laws, nieces, and nephews also survive.

In addition to his wife, Danny was preceded in death by his parents, James White and Gladys Nunn White, and six siblings, Chunk, Rose, Gordon, Brenda, Carlos, and Ida Lois.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. CT Wednesday at Brooks Funeral Home, with Bro. Ronald Riordan and Bro. Troy Hawkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooks Funeral Home.