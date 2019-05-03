Logo


DANNY DEPP HARBISON

on 03/05/2019 |
Danny Depp Harbison, age 60 of Summer Shade passed away Monday March 4, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Born February 14, 1959 in Glasgow, KY, he was a son of the late Rollin Depp and Willie Lee Middleton Harbison.   He ran a debarker in the lumber industry.
Survivors include one daughter Savannah (Orry Wood) Howell of Glasgow, one brother Eddie (Patti) Harbison of Summer Shade, two grandchildren Cheyenne Howell and Kaige Wood of Glasgow; his companion Pat Morris of Tompkinsville; nephew Chris (Kelly Jo) Harbison; niece Shelly McIntyre; great niece and nephew Carter and Maddie Harbison.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Summer Shade Christian Church with burial to follow in the Summer Shade cemetery.
 Visitation will be Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 3:00 till 8:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home and on Thursday from 7:00 am till 10:30am at the funeral home and after 11:00am at the church.

