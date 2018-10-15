Logo


DANNY GENE BURNS

on 10/15/2018

Danny Gene Burns, age 71, of Tompkinsville passed away on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born December 13, 1946 in Coffeyvillle, Kansas to the late Donald D. Burns and Eva Mae Enloe Burns. He was united in marriage in May of 2003 to the late Irene Huff Dubree Burns. He served in the U.S. Army and through the years he worked as a parts and shipping clerk at Stephens Manufacturing were he retired. He was also a member of the Tompkinsville Masonic Lodge #753.

He is survived by one son John Charles Burns of Lee’s Summit, MO. One step-daughter Robin Gentry and husband Michael of Bowling Green, KY. Two sisters, Becky Kavanagh of Bradenton, FL. and De Ann Burns of Clayton, NC.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be conducted Saturday October 27, 2018 at 5:00pm at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Bro. Gary Emberton will officiate the service.  Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Masonic rites will be conducted at 4:00pm at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Tompkinsville, Masonic Lodge #753 or to the American Cancer Society.

