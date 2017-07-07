Danny Gilbert Britt, 70, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at his home.

Born September 19, 1946, at Glasgow, Kentucky, He was the son of Gilbert and Edna Graven Britt, both of whom preceded him in death.

He received his Bachelors Degree from Western Kentucky University and his Masters Degree and PhD. in Animal Nutrition from Michigan State University. Dr. Britt was a retired Agriculture Department Chair at Eastern Kentucky University and a Director on the Board of Blue Grass Energy for about 15 years. He enjoyed teaching and loved his students whom he treated as family.

He was a member of Peters Creek Baptist Church in Lucas, Kentucky and enjoyed gardening and attending his grandsons’ football games.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Jewell Britt and one son, Danny Joe Britt; two grandchildren, Nathan and Isaac Britt, all of Richmond, one brother, Darrell Britt (Lisa) of Louisville; and one nephew, Kevin Britt of Lexington, as well as his two special pets, Sophie and Simon.

Visitation will be from 2 – 8 PM Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, 1110 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, KY.

Visitation will continue from 4 – 8 PM Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, 801 N. Race Street, Glasgow, KY, with funeral service there at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Terry Jackson will officiate the service.

Burial will follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.