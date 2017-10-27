Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DANNY JOE BUSH

on 10/27/2017 |

Danny Joe Bush, age 62 of the Northtown Community, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Signature Health Care of Horse Cave. He attended Cave Spring Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of 13 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell D. Bush Sr. and Mavis Jewell Rountree Bush, a sister Linda Carol Bush, one brother, Larry Jewell Bush and a brother-in-law James Henry Milby.

Danny is survived by his sisters, Carolyn J. Milby of Hardyville, Yasmin Ross of Horse Cave, and Donna Carol Morgan and her husband Tony of Glasgow. His brothers, Russell D. “Bobby” Bush, Jr. and his wife Rhonda. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday October 29, 2017 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home from 12 noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday.

Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com  .

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DANNY JOE BUSH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Helen Hatcher

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
43°
Rain
Rain
Friday 10/27 100%
High 65° / Low 36°
Rain
Overcast
Saturday 10/28 20%
High 48° / Low 33°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 10/29 10%
High 46° / Low 33°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.