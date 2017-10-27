on 10/27/2017 |

Danny Joe Bush, age 62 of the Northtown Community, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Signature Health Care of Horse Cave. He attended Cave Spring Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of 13 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell D. Bush Sr. and Mavis Jewell Rountree Bush, a sister Linda Carol Bush, one brother, Larry Jewell Bush and a brother-in-law James Henry Milby.

Danny is survived by his sisters, Carolyn J. Milby of Hardyville, Yasmin Ross of Horse Cave, and Donna Carol Morgan and her husband Tony of Glasgow. His brothers, Russell D. “Bobby” Bush, Jr. and his wife Rhonda. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday October 29, 2017 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home from 12 noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday.

