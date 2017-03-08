DANNY JOE PERKINS (UPDATED)

on 08/03/2017 |

Danny Joe Perkins, age 69, of Summer Shade, died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at his residence.

Born July 4, 1948 in Glasgow, KY, he was a son of the late Calvin Hartzell and Ernestine Rigsby Perkins.

He was a farmer and a retired self employed mechanic. He was a member of the Goodson Chapel Methodist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Tina (Michael) Blackburn, Glasgow; one son, Tim (Melissa) Perkins, Summer Shade; two brothers, Larry (Margaret) Perkins, Glasgow and Mike Perkins, FL; five grandchildren, Colton Satterly, Tanner Perkins, Kyle Roach, Jonah and Ben Blackburn; his former wife, Cheryl Perkins; one step daughter, Tiffany (David) Matthews, Summer Shade; and two step grandchildren, Kennon and Lulu Matthews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Goodson Chapel Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, August 4, 2017 at 2:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, 7:00 till 10:30 a.m, at McMurtrey Funeral Home and after 11:00 a.m., until time of services at Goodson Chapel Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kosairs Children’s Hospital.