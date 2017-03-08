Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DANNY JOE PERKINS (UPDATED)

on 08/03/2017 |

Danny Joe Perkins, age 69, of Summer Shade, died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at his residence.

Born July 4, 1948 in Glasgow, KY, he was a son of the late Calvin Hartzell and Ernestine Rigsby Perkins.

He was a farmer and a retired self employed mechanic. He was a member of the Goodson Chapel Methodist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Tina (Michael) Blackburn, Glasgow; one son, Tim (Melissa) Perkins, Summer Shade; two brothers, Larry (Margaret) Perkins, Glasgow and Mike Perkins, FL; five grandchildren, Colton Satterly, Tanner Perkins, Kyle Roach, Jonah and Ben Blackburn; his former wife, Cheryl Perkins; one step daughter, Tiffany (David) Matthews, Summer Shade; and two step  grandchildren, Kennon and Lulu Matthews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Goodson Chapel Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, August 4, 2017 at 2:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, 7:00 till 10:30 a.m, at McMurtrey Funeral Home and after 11:00 a.m., until time of services at Goodson Chapel Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kosairs Children’s Hospital.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DANNY JOE PERKINS (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

ADAM FROGGETT
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
87°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/03 20%
High 89° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 50%
High 80° / Low 55°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Saturday 08/05 10%
High 82° / Low 61°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.