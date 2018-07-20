on 07/20/2018 |

Danny Lewis Hickman, 71, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the VA Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a son of the late Paul and Blanch Staples Hickman. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a retired park ranger at the Barren River State Park.

He is survived by his wife: Kim Keys Hickman; one son: Parker Hickman and his wife Amanda; three grandchildren: Dusty Hickman, Lexus Hickman and Isaac Hickman; two great-grandchildren: Kimber Smith and Byron Groce; one nephew: Daniel Phelps.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister: Kim Phelps and his mother-in-law Oldea Duggard Keys.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial with military Honors provided by the Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.