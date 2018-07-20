Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DANNY LEWIS HICKMAN

on 07/20/2018 |

Danny Lewis Hickman, 71, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the VA Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.  He was a son of the late Paul and Blanch Staples Hickman.  He was a Vietnam Veteran and a retired park ranger at the Barren River State Park.

He is survived by his wife: Kim Keys Hickman; one son: Parker Hickman and his wife Amanda; three grandchildren: Dusty Hickman, Lexus Hickman and Isaac Hickman; two great-grandchildren: Kimber Smith and Byron Groce; one nephew: Daniel Phelps.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister: Kim Phelps and his mother-in-law Oldea Duggard Keys.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial with military Honors provided by the Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DANNY LEWIS HICKMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

SYDNEY ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Tornado Watch

Issued:
3:03 PM EDT on July 20, 2018
Expires:
8:00 PM CDT on July 20, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
91°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/20 50%
High 91° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/21 50%
High 84° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/22 80%
High 78° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.