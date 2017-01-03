Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DANNY PARRISH GREATHOUSE

on 01/03/2017 |
Obituaries

oi1558565884_dannyDanny Parrish Greathouse, 64, of Fountain Run, KY died Friday, December 30, 2016 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.  The Scottsville, KY native was a former mechanic, member of World Wide Church of God in Nashville and son of the late Elijah Gainelle Greathouse and May Parrish Greathouse.

He is survived by his wife:  Brenda Greathouse, Fountain Run, KY; 

3 daughters:  Windy Costa and husband, Darrell, Bowling Green, KY; Rhonda Mitchell and fiance’, Bryan Maynard, Fountain Run, KY; Carrie Martin and husband, Dickie, Scottsville, KY; 

1 brother:  James Greathouse, Arthur, IL; 

7 grandchildren:  Kaitlyn, Alexus, Dillon, Kaylie, Jayson, Zackary and Corbyn; and

Several nieces.

He was preceded in death by a brother:  Mark Greathouse and a sister-in-law: Neda Greathouse. 

 

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Russ officiating.  

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Jack and Lois Nunn

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital