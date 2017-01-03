Danny Parrish Greathouse, 64, of Fountain Run, KY died Friday, December 30, 2016 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Scottsville, KY native was a former mechanic, member of World Wide Church of God in Nashville and son of the late Elijah Gainelle Greathouse and May Parrish Greathouse.

He is survived by his wife: Brenda Greathouse, Fountain Run, KY;

3 daughters: Windy Costa and husband, Darrell, Bowling Green, KY; Rhonda Mitchell and fiance’, Bryan Maynard, Fountain Run, KY; Carrie Martin and husband, Dickie, Scottsville, KY;

1 brother: James Greathouse, Arthur, IL;

7 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Alexus, Dillon, Kaylie, Jayson, Zackary and Corbyn; and

Several nieces.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Mark Greathouse and a sister-in-law: Neda Greathouse.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Russ officiating.