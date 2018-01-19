on 01/19/2018 |

Danny Stone, age 70 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at his residence. The Warren County native was born on January 30, 1947 to the late Elmo Stone and the late Ruby Montgomery Stone. He was married to Lou Ann Warnell Stone, who survives.

Danny was an Army veteran during the Vietnam Era, in Army reserves and retired as quality control supervisor for DESA. He was a faithful member and deacon of Oak Grove United Baptist Church. Danny was also a member of Edmonson County Cattlemen’s Association.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Derek Stone (Tiffany) of Brownsville; one daughter, Pam Childress (Scott) of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Caleb Childress and Hayley Childress; one brother, Ronnie Stone of Clarksville; one sister, Belinda McGee (Rodney) of Plum Springs; two nephews, Sam Warnell (Valerie) and Kevin McGee; two nieces, Jill Moore (Tony) and Erica Whalin (Jeff) ; several great nieces and great nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Harry Girard, 1168 Mohawk Rd., Brownsville, KY 42210 or Hosparus Health of Barren River.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Saturday, January 20, 2018

9 am – 1:30 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2018

Oak Grove United Baptist Church