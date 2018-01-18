on 01/18/2018 |

Danny Wayne Chapman, 62, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018. He was a son of the late Cecil Wayne and Al Beatrice Tarry Chapman.

He is survived by two sons: Tony Wayne (Rhonda) Chapman and Steve Daniel (Prissy) Chapman; one daughter: Beverly Star Boston; five grandchildren; one brother: Timothy Wayne Chapman; four sisters: Kathy Gentry, Deborah Stinson, Martha (Darrell) Smith and Emma (David) Poe; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one niece: JamesAnn Stinson.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4; 30 P.M, Friday at the funeral home.