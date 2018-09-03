on 03/09/2018 |

Danny Wayne Dismon, age 53, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018, at his residence in Barren County, KY. He was born May 9, 1964 in Tompkinsville, KY, son of Charles Harlin and Brenda Carol (Emberton) Dismon.

He married, Heidi Page, December, 2002 in Tompkinsville, KY. He worked at Smucker’s in Scottsville, KY and was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist church.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Fountain Run Funeral Home, Brother Tim Eaton will officiate, burial will follow in the Fountain Run Cemetery. Bray Dismon, Kent Simmons & Eddie Wilkerson will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Wesley, Cody & Dylan Dismon, Joe Taylor, Tommy Crews & Drew Dover will serve as pallbearers.Visitation, Friday, 5-8 PM, Sat. 8 AM – 8 PM & Sun. 8 AM – service time at 2 PM.

His survivors include, wife Heidi (Page) Dismon, parents, Charles & Brenda Dismon, Sister, Vickie Taylor & husband Joe, brothers, Brother Terry Dismon & wife Christy & Joe Dismon & wife Carla, step-children, Donna & Drew Dover & step-grandchild, Mackenzie Rich all of Fountain Run, KY. Several other family members and friends also survive.

Donations requested to the Fountain Run Cemetery.