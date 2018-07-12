on 12/07/2018 |

Danny Wayne Kessler age 65 of Louisville, Formerly of Park City, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was a native of Barren County and a retired machine operator at SKF Bearings in Glasgow. He is a 1971 graduate from the Kentucky School of the Deaf in Danville, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis C. Kessler and Loyce Bennett Kessler; two infant sons, Matthew and Jason Kessler.

He is survived by one son, Benjamin Kessler; Danny’s wife of 20 years, Sandra Parido; one grandson, Bensen Crewz Kessler, all of Louisville; one brother, Ken Kessler of Alvaton; one sister, Linda Goodhue of Smiths Grove; five nieces, Crystal, Carole, Lauren, Christina and Allison.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 and from 9 a.m. until service time Sunday.