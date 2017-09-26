on 09/26/2017 |

Darell Leroy Goodwin, age 75, of Cave City, passed away on September 24, 2017 after sustaining severe injuries from an incident involving his work truck.

He attended Florida Junior College and Peabody in Nashville, Tennessee. He worked as a sales representative for 17 years before starting his own small business, Midwest Concrete Grooving in 1981 and continued running until his death. He enjoyed music, animals and a good conversation.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Isabelle Reiman and step-father, Ross Reiman; his brother, Garth Goodwin; his mother-in-law, Christine Meadows; his father-in-law, Leroy Meadows; and one nephew.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Goodwin, Cave City; two sons, Phillip Goodwin and wife, Kimberly, Bowling Green & Brian Goodwin and wife, Regina, Lucas; and two grandchildren, Kalyn Goodwin & Timothy Goodwin, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 and from 9 a.m. until time of celebration of life on Wednesday.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com