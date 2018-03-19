Logo


DARLENE THOMPSON BELL

on 03/19/2018 |

Darlene Thompson Bell, 60, Glasgow, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at her residence.  A native of Grayson County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Devine Thompson and Doorless Ree Shain Thompson.   She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband Artle “Wade” Bell, Sr.; three sons: Artle Bell, Jr. , Joseph Lee Bell, and Jesse Wayne Bell; two daughters: Tammie Marie Bell and Stephanie Lynn Bell; three special daughters-in-law, Candice Bell, Tammy Jo Bell, and Jackie Bell; five sisters: Barbara Crowe (Ken), Sandra Kinslow (Ronnie), Lorraine Kingrey, Diane Buckley, and Loretta Huff (Steve); 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert James Thompson.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

