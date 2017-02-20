Darrel Chaudoin, 65 of Louisville passed away Sunday, February 19 at his home. He was born in Larue County to the late Ray Perk Chaudoin & Mary Genrose Sutherland Chaudoin. Darrel was a terrific dad, a youth baseball coach, a retired employee of GE and a member of the 761 IUE Union for 39years.

He was a member of the Three Forks of Bacon Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Vickie Sue Nichols Chaudoin

Two sons Michael ray Chaudoin of Louisville

Jonathan Lee Chaudoin of Mt. Washington

One granddaughter-Addilyn Rose Chaudoin

Two brothers-Terry Chaudoin & wife Mary of Elizabethtown

Tony Chaudoin & wife Beth of Auburn, KY

One sister-Charlotte Chaudoin Ard & husband Coman of Munfordville

Seven nieces & nephews & one great-nephew

He was preceded in death by a sister Linda Kay Chaudoin Bush

Funeral services for Darrel Chaudoin will be 11am Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Hammonsville Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Hammonsville Cemetery Fund or to Gideon Bibles.