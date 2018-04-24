on 04/24/2018 |

Darrel Leon “Cowboy” Copass, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 at his residence. He was a son of the late Addus Cleo and Cloteen Adams Copass. He was a member of Saint Helens Catholic Church and an army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife: Bonnie Sue Prechtel Copass; one son: Darrel D. Copass (Shannon); five grandchildren: Jessica VanBuren (Thomas Lively), Dakota Copass (Brianna), Michael Van Buren (Jesse Pfouts), Christopher Copass and Sarah Copass; two great-grandchildren: Ivy Lynn Pfouts-VanBuren and Asaiah Leon Copass; one sister: Cleva Head; one sister-in-law: Pam Copass; the Johnson and Chapman families and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother: Leo Copass; brother-in-law: Frankie Head.

Funeral will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Saint Helens Catholic Church.