Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DARREL LEON “COWBOY” COPASS

on 04/24/2018 |

Darrel Leon “Cowboy” Copass, 76, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 at his residence.  He was a son of the late Addus Cleo and Cloteen Adams Copass.  He was a member of Saint Helens Catholic Church and an army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife: Bonnie Sue Prechtel Copass; one son: Darrel D. Copass (Shannon); five grandchildren: Jessica VanBuren (Thomas Lively), Dakota Copass (Brianna), Michael Van Buren (Jesse Pfouts), Christopher Copass and Sarah Copass; two great-grandchildren: Ivy Lynn Pfouts-VanBuren and Asaiah Leon Copass; one sister: Cleva Head; one sister-in-law: Pam Copass; the Johnson and Chapman families and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother: Leo Copass; brother-in-law: Frankie Head.

Funeral will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Saint Helens Catholic Church.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DARREL LEON “COWBOY” COPASS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

RANDALL BRAGG

Randall Bragg

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 04/24 70%
High 60° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Wednesday 04/25 20%
High 64° / Low 47°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 04/26 40%
High 64° / Low 42°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Wed 25

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual  Golf Tournament

April 25 @ 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - June 20 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.