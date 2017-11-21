on 11/21/2017 |

Darrell Copas, 74, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 18th, peacefully, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County in Tompkinsville, KY.

Darrell was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 26, 1943, son of the late Vola (Turner) and Floyd “Bill” Copas.

Darrell is survived by son, Jeff Copas and sister, Darlene Kilmon, both of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service 11 AM, Saturday, November 25th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, with Brother Doug Copas officiating. Interment at White Cemetery Sulphur Lick, KY. Visitation, Friday 4-8 PM and Saturday 6-11 AM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.