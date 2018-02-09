Logo


Darrell Dennis

on 09/02/2018 |

Darrell Dennis, age 70, of Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life on Friday, August 31, 2018 in Louisville, KY. The Hart County native was born on July 6, 1948 to the late Elbert Dennis and Alma Wilson Dennis of Mammoth Cave.

Darrell was a supervisor at Mammoth Cave National Park, a retired Army veteran, a Kentucky Colonel, and member of Nisbet Alexander Memorial Post # 6937 VFW and Union Light Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory– two daughters, Kristi Dennis of Alexandria, KY and Haley Dennis of Munfordville, KY and three sisters, Debra Carroll (Ricky) of Mammoth Cave, KY, Lori Rone (Steve) of Bowling Green, KY and Dana Sue Dennis of Mammoth Cave, KY. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Marvin Dennis, Billy Dennis and an infant brother.

Interment will be in Union Light Church Cemetery with military honors by the Nisbet Alexander Memorial Post # 6937 VFW.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Sunday, September 2, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

11 am – 1 pm, Monday, September 3, 2018

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Monday, September 3, 2018

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church

