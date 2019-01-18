on 01/18/2019 |

Darrell Gene Hurt, 71, Summer Shade, died Thursday, January 17, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born November 8, 1947 in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Clora Odell Wheat and Johnie Hurt, and the husband of the late Barbara Lou Hicks Hurt. He worked as a concrete finisher.

Survivors include one son, Ricky Hurt, Summer Shade; two sisters Della Pitcock, Summer Shade, and Doreen Clark, Burnside, KY; one grandchild, Aylia Hurt, Summer Shade; and one great grandchild, Akayla Hurt.

He was preceded in death besides his parents, and wife by two brothers Landis Dee Hurt and Johnie Issac Hurt.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Beaumont Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 20, 2019, 3:00-8:00, and on Monday, January 21, 2019 after 7:00 AM until time of services at noon.