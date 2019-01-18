Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Darrell Gene Hurt

on 01/18/2019 |

Darrell Gene Hurt, 71, Summer Shade, died Thursday, January 17, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born November 8, 1947 in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Clora Odell Wheat and Johnie Hurt, and the husband of the late Barbara Lou Hicks Hurt. He worked as a concrete finisher.

Survivors include one son, Ricky Hurt, Summer Shade; two sisters Della Pitcock, Summer Shade, and Doreen Clark, Burnside, KY; one grandchild, Aylia Hurt, Summer Shade; and one great grandchild, Akayla Hurt.

He was preceded in death besides his parents, and wife by two brothers Landis Dee Hurt and Johnie Issac Hurt.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Beaumont Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 20, 2019, 3:00-8:00, and on Monday, January 21, 2019 after 7:00 AM until time of services at noon.

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Darrell Gene Hurt”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JIMMY HAGAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
1:51 PM CST on January 18, 2019
Expires:
9:00 AM CST on January 20, 2019

Special Statement

Issued:
3:20 AM CST on January 18, 2019
Expires:
3:30 PM CST on January 18, 2019
Overcast
Currently
44°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 01/18 0%
High 45° / Low 42°
Overcast
Rain
Saturday 01/19 100%
High 56° / Low 20°
Rain
Clear
Sunday 01/20 0%
High 28° / Low 15°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.