Darrell Samuel Miller

on 08/03/2018

Darrell Samuel Miller, 86, of Summer Shade, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was born in Cumberland County the son of the late George Buford Miller and Flora Pearl Anderson Miller. He was a Veteran and served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Miller had his own pastry truck route for over 38 years and was known as the “Cookie Man “and later worked at Houchens grocery store. He was a member of South Green Church of Christ for nearly 40 years.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Barbara Allene Jefferies Miller of Summer Shade; a special daughter and son in law, Brenda Walden (Tony) of Edmonton; special granddaughter, Cheyenne Walden of Edmonton; A special family, Josh, Maria, Caitlin and Caiden Parke of Marrowbone; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Murrell C., Malcolm and Holly Miller; 1 sister Oleta Smith.

Funeral Services will be 11:00am Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the A. F Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday from 9:00am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the South Green Street Church of Christ 308 S. Green Street Glasgow, KY 42141.

