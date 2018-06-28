Logo


DARYL J. ENGLAND “MOON”

06/28/2018

Daryl J. England “Moon”, 71, of Cave City, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late John and Nora Lee Farley England.  Moon was a Foreman with Pottinger Nursery in Indianapolis before returning to Barren County.  He attended the Samson St. Church of God.

Survivors include his wife Ethel Miller England; 3 sons Daryl Lee England and Dennis John England of Cave City and Johnny Joe Smith of Indianapolis; 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; 2 brothers Kenneth England (Betty) of Smiths Grove and Danny England (Brenda) of Glasgow; 3 sisters Wanda Emmitt and Jackie Lynn Robinson of Glasgow. and, Linda Bernier (Randall) of Auburn.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Jenny Lynn England and a brother Rex England and Jr Keith.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 30th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday.

