on 09/10/2017 |

Daryl Wood Bradley, age 62, of Los Angeles, CA, formerly of Hart County, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017, at his residence in Los Angeles, CA. He was a Jesuite Honor Society Member, rece

ived a bachelors degree in Engineering from Marquette University and a masters degree from UCLA. He was the son of the late Abner Madison Bradley and Edna Wood Bradley, Hardyville, KY.

Besides his mother, he is also survived by his wife, Hortense Callahan Bradley; two sons, Derrick Bradley, Byron Bradley both of Los Angeles, CA; one sister, Mavis Gaynelle Wood Bradley, Atlanta, G

A; one brother, Randall Bradley, Hardyville, KY., 2 nieces, Shalaya Bradley, Nashville, TN and Dana Bradley, Atlanta, GA.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy and Robert Wood and Ben and Mary Bradley.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. K. T. Ford and Rev. Douglas Barbour officiating. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.

Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, KY is in charge of arrangements.