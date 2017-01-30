DATA PRIVACY DAY AND THE PUBLIC PROTECTION CABINET ENCOURAGE YOU TO CREATE STRONG ONLINE PASSWORDS

Data Privacy Day was yesterday and the state’s Public Protection Cabinet, headed by Secretary David Dickerson, is encouraging Kentuckians to create strong online passwords to keep their personal information secure.

Data Privacy Day is an international effort led by The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) to raise awareness about the importance of protecting personal information. According to NCSA, weak or stolen credentials, including passwords, are a leading cause of online data breaches.

DFI recommends the following best practices for creating strong, secure passwords:

• Do not use the same password for each account.

• Make your password unpredictable by including uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

• Passwords should be 8 to 12 characters in length.

• Do not use a common date, name, or word in your password.

• Change your password every 3 to 4 months to provide added protection.

• Do not use the “remember passwords” setting on your devices or accounts.

If you experience a personal data breach, you should notify your bank and credit agencies and immediately change your passwords.

DFI provides online data privacy resources at http://kfi.ky.gov/.

For more information about Data Privacy Day, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/about.

DFI is an agency of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. DFI’s mission is to serve Kentucky residents and protect their financial interests by maintaining a stable financial industry, continuing effective and efficient regulatory oversight, promoting consumer confidence, and encouraging economic