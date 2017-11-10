on 10/11/2017 |

David Allen Keith, age 68 of Louisville, departed this life on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 in Louisville. The Warren County native was born on January 7, 1949 to the late Ruben Keith and Mary Reeder Keith of Cedar Springs.

David was a carpenter and a member of Carpenters Local Union 175 in Louisville, KY and a member of New Liberty United Methodist Church.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory two daughters, Sandra Kenner of Cedar Springs and Jeannie Padgett (Mark) of Warrington, VA; one son, Chris Keith (Brandy) of Cedar Springs three grandchildren, Amber Kenner, Mary -Elizabeth Keith and Robert Allen Keith and one great grandchild, Isaiah Sharp. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda

Dunning and Becky Fields.

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Friday, October 13, 2017

9 – 10:30 am, Saturday, October 14, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, October 14, 2017

Cedar Springs United Baptist Church