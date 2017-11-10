Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DAVID ALLEN KEITH

on 10/11/2017 |

David Allen Keith, age 68 of Louisville, departed this life on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 in  Louisville.  The Warren County native was born on January 7, 1949 to the late Ruben Keith  and  Mary Reeder Keith of Cedar Springs.

David was a carpenter and  a member of Carpenters Local Union 175 in Louisville, KY and a member of New Liberty United Methodist Church.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory two daughters, Sandra Kenner of Cedar Springs and Jeannie Padgett (Mark) of Warrington, VA; one son, Chris Keith (Brandy) of Cedar Springs three grandchildren, Amber Kenner, Mary -Elizabeth Keith and Robert Allen Keith and one great grandchild, Isaiah Sharp. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda
Dunning and Becky Fields.

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm,  Friday, October  13,  2017

9 – 10:30 am, Saturday,  October 14, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, October 14, 2017

Cedar Springs United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DAVID ALLEN KEITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Myra Woods (60th Birthday)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
57°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/11 10%
High 73° / Low 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/12 10%
High 72° / Low 50°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 10/13 10%
High 78° / Low 55°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.