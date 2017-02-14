Mr. David Allen West passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio having attained the age of 27 years, 10 months and 23 days. He was born in Somerset (Pulaski County), Kentucky on Sunday, March 19, 1989 the son of Rickey Allen “Rick” and Hazel Donette (James) West. He has been disabled his entire life, but only in his body, NOT his mind, if his health matched his spunk and fight, he would have been “Hercules”. He was a member of West Science Hill Baptist Church, a graduate of Tabernacle Christian Academy in Somerset, Kentucky Class of 2008, loved U.K. Basketball, Fishing, anything done outdoors and especially horseback riding.

He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, Howard and Mildred (Wesley) West, his Maternal Grandfather, “Poppy” Narval L. James, Uncle, Albert Roy, Aunt, Verna Mae “Shorty” West.

He leaves to celebrate his life, his Parents, Rickey Allen “Rick” and Hazel Donette (James) West of Eubank, Kentucky, sister, Whitney Lynn West of Lexington, Kentucky, Grandmother, Margaret (Jasper) James of Shady Grove, Uncles, Howard Lewis West, Jr. of Science Hill, Anthony Dwayne (and Melody) James of Mintonville, Aunts, Connie (and Larrie) Burton of Somerset, Clara (and Bro. Lester) Randolph of Beech Grove, Dana Marie “Sissy” (and Darren) Hill of Somerset, great aunts and great uncles, Jack (and Geraldine) Jasper, Willard Jasper, Kathy (and Larry) Martin, Judy (and Ronnie) Vaught, Lana Cassada, Paula Mae Wesley, Wilma James and several cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E.S.T. in the Chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home in Science Hill, Kentucky with Bro. Lester Randolph and Bro. Norman Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Science Hill, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. E.S.T. Wednesday, February 15, at Morris and Hislope Funeral Home, 5900 N. U.S. Hwy 27, Science Hill, Kentucky 42553.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to the Cincinnati Children’s Helping Hands Fund or Gastroenterology Department, P.O. Box 5202 Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. His cousin, Mark C. New of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of his funeral arrangements