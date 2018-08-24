on 08/24/2018 |

David Armour, 80 of Bowling Green died Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Medical Center

The Warren County native was a son of the late Harvey and Mona Raymer Armour and is preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell and Bobby Armour. He was employed at Eaton Corp. for 32 years as shipping clerk and a member of Mt Pleasant Church of Christ.

His survivors include his wife of 63 years Delores Sims Armour; three daughters, Sharon Anderson (Donald), Sheila Belcher (David) and Shelly Mitchell (Terry); six grandchildren, Barry Anderson (Kim), Kevin Anderson (Heather), Dustin Anderson (Trina), Jessica Harrell (Mark), Tommy Mitchell, Victoria Mitchell; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Billy Armour (Greta); two sisters, Gustava Thompson, Jean Goodwin (Hurl); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.