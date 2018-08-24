Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DAVID ARMOUR

on 08/24/2018 |

David Armour, 80 of Bowling Green died Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Medical Center

The Warren County native was a son of the late Harvey and Mona Raymer Armour and is preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell and Bobby Armour.  He was employed at Eaton Corp. for 32 years as shipping clerk and a member of Mt Pleasant Church of Christ.

His survivors include his wife of 63 years Delores Sims Armour; three daughters, Sharon Anderson (Donald), Sheila Belcher (David) and Shelly Mitchell (Terry); six grandchildren, Barry Anderson (Kim), Kevin Anderson (Heather), Dustin Anderson (Trina), Jessica Harrell (Mark), Tommy Mitchell, Victoria Mitchell; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Billy Armour (Greta); two sisters, Gustava Thompson, Jean Goodwin (Hurl); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2.  Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DAVID ARMOUR”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/24 0%
High 82° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/25 20%
High 86° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 08/26 10%
High 89° / Low 69°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.