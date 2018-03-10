Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DAVID C WILSON

on 10/03/2018 |

David C. Wilson, 62 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 2 at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

He was born in Munfordville to Carroll Glenn & Ilene Reynolds Wilson.  David was a retired postal clerk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Shelley Kay Wilson.

He is survived by two sons-Ben Wilson of Mt. Juliet, TN

Daniel Wilson of Taylorsville, KY

Four grandchildren-Gavin, Gracie, Kylee & Drew Wilson

One brother-Glenn Stephen Wilson of Warm Springs, GA

One sister-Donna Mae Covey

The family acknowledged David’s wishes for cremation and no services are scheduled.

Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DAVID C WILSON”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/03 20%
High 86° / Low 68°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 10/04 40%
High 86° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 10/05 40%
High 86° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.