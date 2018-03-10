David C. Wilson, 62 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 2 at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
He was born in Munfordville to Carroll Glenn & Ilene Reynolds Wilson. David was a retired postal clerk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Shelley Kay Wilson.
He is survived by two sons-Ben Wilson of Mt. Juliet, TN
Daniel Wilson of Taylorsville, KY
Four grandchildren-Gavin, Gracie, Kylee & Drew Wilson
One brother-Glenn Stephen Wilson of Warm Springs, GA
One sister-Donna Mae Covey
The family acknowledged David’s wishes for cremation and no services are scheduled.
Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
