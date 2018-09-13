on 09/13/2018 |

David Charles Tinnell Sr. age 75 of Edmonton departed this life on Wednesday September 12, 2018 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was Self Employed and attended the Edmonton Baptist church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday September 17, 2018 at the Edmonton Baptist church with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday until time for the services at the church.

He is survived by his wife Catherine Bell Tinnell of Edmonton. One son David (Joan) Tinnell of Campbellsville. One daughter Jenniffer Tinnell of Campbellsville. One Brother Paul Tinnell of Louisville. One Grandson Mitchell Tinnell of Hodgenville. Two brother- in-laws Gary (Benita) Bell of Edmonton and Albert Jarboe of Louisville. Three nephews Brandon (Le Ann) Bell of Edmonton. Rodney Jarboe of Louisville. Michael Jarboe of Louisville. A special family friend Betty Willis of Campbellsville. Couch buddy and beloved dog, Dolly.

He is preceded in death by his mother Alice Jones Bolin, one brother Richard Tinnell and one sister Donnittia Jarbo. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Gideons.