on 12/18/2018 |

David Clay Barnes, age 62 of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. He was born August 21, 1956 in Lexington, KY to the late Clay Barnes and Lucy Wightman Barnes. He was a retired carpenter. He attended River of Life Independent Church.

He is survived by one son D.J. Barnes and wife Monica of Scottsville, KY; one daughter Amy Thomason and husband Chris of Scottsville, KY; one brother Billy Ray Barnes of Frenchburg, KY and one grand-daughter also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with Cremation to follow.

Visitation will be from 10:00AM-1:00 PM Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY

Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of donations for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.