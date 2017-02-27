David “Cowboy” Madison, 82 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Edmonson Gensis Heathcare.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Homer and Mary Spainhoward Madison and is preceded in death by his first wife Edith Graham Madison and his second wife Dorothy Lowe Holman Madison and one sister, Betty Bewley. He drove a milk truck for Jones & Vauhgn until he retired. He was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

His survivors include his daughter Vickie Sue Hewitt (Gary) and Dewayne Madison (Vickie Lynn); three grandchildren, Scott Holman (Billie Jo), Eric Holman (Anita), April Bradford (Steve); three great grandchildren, Will Bradford, Meridith Bradford, Scotty Holman; one brother, James Madison (Patty); four sisters, Joann Smith (Jerry), Carolyn Tibbs (Jerry), Sharon Wheeler, Brenda Johnson; several nieces and nephews. His very special friend was his dog Tippy.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 2:00 -8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.