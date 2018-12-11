on 11/12/2018 |

David Crain age 38 of Upton passed away Saturday night, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Hwy. 1140 in Upton. The family takes great comfort in knowing that David was saved by God’s grace at Dorsey’s Chapel Missionary Baptist in Hardin County in 2000 and he later joined Bolton Schoolhouse Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a brother Brandon Crain

David is survived by his wife Sue Ann

One son-James Crain and one daughter -Hannah Crain both of Upton

Father-Timmy Boston of Edmonton

Mother-Reva Dile of Hodgenville

One brother-Kerry Crain of Munfordville

One sister-Vanessa Moldon & hus. Tommy of Horse Cave

Five half-brothers-Brian Boston of Center, Kyle Boston of Edmonton, Chris England of Knob Lick,

Craig Boston of Knob Lick & Jacob Garmon of Center

Five half-sisters-Abigail Fernandez of CA, Brittany Coffey of Knob Lick, Heather Boston of Edmonton,

Megan Boston of Edmonton & Leann Boston of Edmonton

Funeral services for David Crain will be 1pm Wednesday, Nov. 14 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Copelin Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am-8pm and will continue after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family ask that contributions be given for funeral expenses.